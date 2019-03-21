Services
St Katharine of Siena Rectory
104 S Aberdeen Ave
Wayne, PA 19087
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Katharine of Siena Church
Wayne, PA
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Katharine of Siena Church
Wayne, PA
View Map
Julia M. Michaels Obituary
Julia M. Michaels

Sandgate, VT - On Nov. 21, 2018 in Sandgate, Vermont, at age 78. Julie was born and raised in Chester, PA. She was the beloved wife of 45 years of Thomas Michaels, sister of Nancy Borkowski, Msgr. John Jagodzinski, James Jagodzinski, Mary Sims, sister-in-law Ruth Ingandela, and aunt of many nieces and nephews. Following her graduation from Notre Dame HS, Moylan, Julie lived 14 years as a member of the Sisters of St. Felix of Cantalice, Felicians, during which time she taught in elementary and high schools, earning a B.A. from Seton Hall University and a masters degree from Manhattan College. She spent 30 years at St. John Vianney HS, Holmdel NJ as a Social Studies teacher, Department Chairperson, Vice Principal and Director of Student Activities. A Memorial Mass will be offered in celebration of Julie's life on Saturday, March 23, 12 noon, at St. Katherine of Siena Church, Wayne, PA. Relatives and friends may call after 11AM. Memorial offerings in Julie's name can be made to VNA Hospice, 7 Albert Cree Dr., Rutland, VT
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 21, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.