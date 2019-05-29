|
|
Julia Sternik
Eatontown - Julia Anna Sternik, 60 of Eatontown, NJ passed away suddenly at home on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Julia was born March 7, 1959 at Fort Monmouth, Oceanport, NJ. She was a graduate of Monmouth Regional High School and was employed as a Secretary/Monitor Tech at Riverview Medical Center for 42 years.
"Jae," as she was affectionately known to her siblings, was a gentle soul and an avid reader. She enjoyed relaxing and spending time with her family, a good milk shake, and vacationing at Disney World.
Julia was predeceased by her parents, Stephen and Elisabeth (Neumann) Sternik, a brother, Michael and a niece, Kristine LiPera. She is survived by her siblings, Helmut (Karen) Peiker, Wolfgang (Linda) Peiker, Sonya (Martin) LiPera, Maria (John) Pressey and Stephen (Brenda) Sternik, her nieces and nephew; Amy, Krista, Sara, Megan, MaryKate, Stephen and Amanda.
Viewing will be held Thursday, May 30 from 4 to 8 pm at the Braun Funeral Home, 106 Broad St., Eatontown. Funeral service will be at the funeral home at 11 am on Friday, May 31. Entombment to follow at Woodbine Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Julia's memory through her personal memorial donation page at www.inmemof.org/julia-sternik for the or the s Project. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.braunfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 29, 2019