|
|
Julia Susie Brumbaugh, lovingly called Julie, 82, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ, passed away Saturday morning April 11th, 2020. Julie was a free spirit who lived a full life hosting and participating in many family gatherings and celebrations. All were warmly welcomed as her front door was always open to everyone. Sunday dinners at the Brumbaugh house was a weekly main event.
Julie was compassionate about all living creatures and many times throughout her life adopted many dogs and cats, some who were handicapped, providing them a loving home to live out their lives.
In the seventies, Julie was a singer in a rock band performing as "Julie Scott" at local venues and met many life-long friends as a waitress. She worked for many years as an administrative assistant for Telcordia and since she enjoyed engaging with people, came out of retirement to work as a teller for Wells Fargo Bank, greeting many folks with her luminous smile.
She lived out her "second" retirement in Little Egg Harbor NJ with her adoring husband of over 60 years, William T. Brumbaugh, lovingly referred to as "Bubby."
Julie was born in Newark NJ and raised her family in Perth Amboy NJ and Piscataway NJ. She also lived in Manahawkin NJ.
Julie is predeceased by her parents Paul and Dolly Yunos of Cranford NJ.
She is survived by her loving husband Bubby and their four sons, the eldest Brett and his wife Elizabeth of Eugene OR, Shawn and his wife of 25 years, Janine of Monroe Township, Scott and his life partner Sal Carbonell of 24 years of Bucks County PA and youngest son Craig of Little Egg Harbor NJ, her brother Paul Yunos and his wife Barbara of over forty years, her sister Mildred "Cookie" Fusco and her husband Donald of over fifty years and her precious grandchildren Nicholas, Jaclyn and Stefani.
The family is incredibly grateful and thankful to all of Julie's dear family and friends who have reached out with their condolences during this difficult time.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private family viewing will be held followed by entombment at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens in Woodbridge NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020