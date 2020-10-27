Julia T. Vasile
Brick - Julia T. Vasile, age 83, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at her home in Brick surrounded by her loving family. Born and raised in Kenilworth, Julia has resided in Brick for the last 19 years.
Mrs. Vasile retired as an Executive Secretary for the Hertel Corporation.
Julia was a communicant of St. Dominic's RC Church in Brick for many years. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters and was Borough Clerk in Kenilworth for many years. She loved skiing and playing golf but her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, John C. Vasile; her sons, John M. Vasile and his wife, Lynn M., Nicholas C. Vasile and his wife, Celeste and Leonard V. Vasile and his wife, Joanne; her loving daughter, Victoria T. Leustek and her husband, Rudy; her sister, Ann Caporaso; her cherished grandchildren, Deana Baumert, John Vasile, Nicole Vasile, Leonard Vasile, Rudolph Leustek, Andrew Leustek, Conchetta Leustek, Nicholas Vasile and Alex Vasile; her great-grandchildren, Weston Baumert, Max Baumert, Mia Vasile, Victoria Vasile, John Vasile, Joseph Dagato, Milan and Julia Leustek.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick. A Funeral Service will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, October 29th at 11:00 a.m. followed by the interment at Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown at 1:00 p.m.
**Due to Covid 19 restrictions there are capacity limitations and face coverings and social distancing are mandatory.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity of your choice
in Julia's name.
