1/1
Julia T. Vasile
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julia T. Vasile

Brick - Julia T. Vasile, age 83, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at her home in Brick surrounded by her loving family. Born and raised in Kenilworth, Julia has resided in Brick for the last 19 years.

Mrs. Vasile retired as an Executive Secretary for the Hertel Corporation.

Julia was a communicant of St. Dominic's RC Church in Brick for many years. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters and was Borough Clerk in Kenilworth for many years. She loved skiing and playing golf but her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, John C. Vasile; her sons, John M. Vasile and his wife, Lynn M., Nicholas C. Vasile and his wife, Celeste and Leonard V. Vasile and his wife, Joanne; her loving daughter, Victoria T. Leustek and her husband, Rudy; her sister, Ann Caporaso; her cherished grandchildren, Deana Baumert, John Vasile, Nicole Vasile, Leonard Vasile, Rudolph Leustek, Andrew Leustek, Conchetta Leustek, Nicholas Vasile and Alex Vasile; her great-grandchildren, Weston Baumert, Max Baumert, Mia Vasile, Victoria Vasile, John Vasile, Joseph Dagato, Milan and Julia Leustek.

Viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick. A Funeral Service will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, October 29th at 11:00 a.m. followed by the interment at Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown at 1:00 p.m.

**Due to Covid 19 restrictions there are capacity limitations and face coverings and social distancing are mandatory.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity of your choice in Julia's name.

To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
28
Viewing
07:00 - 09:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
29
Funeral service
10:00 AM
O'Brien Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
29
Interment
01:00 PM
Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-8600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Brien Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 26, 2020
I WILL MISS MY GODMOTHER TREMENDOUSLY----WE LOVED THIS VERY CARING WOMEN
KAROL WEILAND
Family
October 26, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
KAROL WEILAND
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved