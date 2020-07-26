1/1
Julia V. Josefowitz
Julia V. Josefowitz

Long Branch - Julia V. Josefowitz, 91, of Long Branch, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020.

She was born in Lyndhurst and lived in Somerset, New Brunswick and Pennsylvania before moving to Long Branch 17 years ago.

She was a communicant of Christ the King Parish (Holy Trinity Church) in Long Branch. She worked for RCA in Newark and then as a waitress for many years in the New Brunswick area.

Julia was predeceased by her husbands, Norman Fischer and Joseph Josefowitz and her daughter, Dolores O'Donnell.

Surviving are her children, Norman Fischer and his wife Linda, Arthur Fischer and Noreen Pastor and her husband Robert; 7 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank her nurses, Kim and Linda as well as her aides, Josey, Priscilla and Lucy.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 9-10 am Wednesday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 882 Broadway, West Long Branch. Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:30 am Wednesday at Holy Trinity Church, Long Branch followed by burial at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, West Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Christ the King Parish, 380 Division Street, Long Branch, NJ 07740 or to Ascend Hospice, 1600 Georges Avenue, Suite 312, Rahway, NJ 07065. As per the imposed NJ State regulations, there will now be a maximum of 30 persons allowed in the funeral home at one time. Face protection is required as well as social distancing. Thank you for your understanding and your cooperation. To leave condolences to the family, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.






Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Fiore Funeral Home Inc
JUL
29
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Holy Trinity Church
Funeral services provided by
Fiore Funeral Home Inc
882 Broadway
West Long Branch, NJ 07764
(732) 229-8855
