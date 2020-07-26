Julia V. Josefowitz
Long Branch - Julia V. Josefowitz, 91, of Long Branch, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020.
She was born in Lyndhurst and lived in Somerset, New Brunswick and Pennsylvania before moving to Long Branch 17 years ago.
She was a communicant of Christ the King Parish (Holy Trinity Church) in Long Branch. She worked for RCA in Newark and then as a waitress for many years in the New Brunswick area.
Julia was predeceased by her husbands, Norman Fischer and Joseph Josefowitz and her daughter, Dolores O'Donnell.
Surviving are her children, Norman Fischer and his wife Linda, Arthur Fischer and Noreen Pastor and her husband Robert; 7 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank her nurses, Kim and Linda as well as her aides, Josey, Priscilla and Lucy.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 9-10 am Wednesday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 882 Broadway, West Long Branch. Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:30 am Wednesday at Holy Trinity Church, Long Branch followed by burial at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, West Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Christ the King Parish, 380 Division Street, Long Branch, NJ 07740 or to Ascend Hospice, 1600 Georges Avenue, Suite 312, Rahway, NJ 07065.
