Julian Lee Stinson Jr.
Whitewater - Julian Lee Stinson Jr., 71, of Whitewater, passed Sept. 18, 2019.
Julian and wife Anne D'Antonio worked for the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Julian is survived by his wife of 35 years, son, Jay Stinson of Chicago; daughters, Chandra (Mike) Wiesner of Americus, Ga., and Ashley Stinson of Wisconsin Rapids; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Janice (Art) Whitington of Americus, Ga.; mother-in-law, Carol D'Antonio of Atlantic Highlands, N.J.; brother-in-law, Ralph (Missy) D'Antonio of Atlantic Highlands, N.J.; sister-in-law, Carolyn (Howard) Lazerson of Jackson, N.J.; and many other cherished relatives and friends.
He is predeceased by his parents, Julian and Gladys (Hart) of Americus, GA and his father-in-law, Ralph D'Antonio of Atlantic Highlands, NJ.
Mass is Sept. 25, 2019. A Visitation is Sept. 24, 2019. at the Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater, WI. Memorials may be made to the Whitewater Dream Fund.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 22, 2019