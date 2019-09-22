Services
Nitardy Funeral Homes
550 N. Newcomb Street
Whitewater, WI 53190
262-472-9118
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nitardy Funeral Home
550 N. Newcomb Street
Whitewater, WI
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
1225 W. Main Street
Whitewater, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:15 PM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
1225 W. Main Street
Whitewater, WI
Julian Lee Stinson Jr.


1947 - 2019
Julian Lee Stinson Jr.
Julian Lee Stinson Jr.

Whitewater - Julian Lee Stinson Jr., 71, of Whitewater, passed Sept. 18, 2019.

Julian and wife Anne D'Antonio worked for the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Julian is survived by his wife of 35 years, son, Jay Stinson of Chicago; daughters, Chandra (Mike) Wiesner of Americus, Ga., and Ashley Stinson of Wisconsin Rapids; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Janice (Art) Whitington of Americus, Ga.; mother-in-law, Carol D'Antonio of Atlantic Highlands, N.J.; brother-in-law, Ralph (Missy) D'Antonio of Atlantic Highlands, N.J.; sister-in-law, Carolyn (Howard) Lazerson of Jackson, N.J.; and many other cherished relatives and friends.

He is predeceased by his parents, Julian and Gladys (Hart) of Americus, GA and his father-in-law, Ralph D'Antonio of Atlantic Highlands, NJ.

Mass is Sept. 25, 2019. A Visitation is Sept. 24, 2019. at the Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater, WI. Memorials may be made to the Whitewater Dream Fund.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 22, 2019
