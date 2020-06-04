Juliana Marie (Julz) Baker
Juliana Marie (Julz) Baker

Juliana Marie (Julz) Baker, 24, of Ocean Gate NJ passed away suddenly on May 30, 2020 at home. Born in Toms River, she was a lifelong area resident.

She was a devoted mother to her 6yr old son Elliott. Juliana was a former student of Central Regional High School in Bayville NJ. She loved life, adventure, the outdoors, animals and her family, and had a knack of lighting up any room she entered with her infectious smile and laughter. She was a former preschool teacher at The Children's Place in Brick where she loved working with the children. She currently worked with S&H Inventory Services in Toms River where she loved working and traveling with her co-workers.

She is survived by her son Elliott Baez, 6, of South Toms River; her mother Lynda Baker of Ocean Gate; her father Shawn Baker of Rocky Point, NC; her younger siblings, Brandon Baker, Emily Baker, and Sarah Baker of Ocean Gate; her maternal grandparents, Ruthann Deegan and Lawrence Pharo of Whiting; her fraternal grandparents, Nora Jones of Manchester and James Gifford of South Toms River; and many other family members that she loved.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

