Juliana Marie (Julz) Baker



Juliana Marie (Julz) Baker, 24, of Ocean Gate NJ passed away suddenly on May 30, 2020 at home. Born in Toms River, she was a lifelong area resident.



She was a devoted mother to her 6yr old son Elliott. Juliana was a former student of Central Regional High School in Bayville NJ. She loved life, adventure, the outdoors, animals and her family, and had a knack of lighting up any room she entered with her infectious smile and laughter. She was a former preschool teacher at The Children's Place in Brick where she loved working with the children. She currently worked with S&H Inventory Services in Toms River where she loved working and traveling with her co-workers.



She is survived by her son Elliott Baez, 6, of South Toms River; her mother Lynda Baker of Ocean Gate; her father Shawn Baker of Rocky Point, NC; her younger siblings, Brandon Baker, Emily Baker, and Sarah Baker of Ocean Gate; her maternal grandparents, Ruthann Deegan and Lawrence Pharo of Whiting; her fraternal grandparents, Nora Jones of Manchester and James Gifford of South Toms River; and many other family members that she loved.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.









