Julie A. Camastra
Ewing - Julie A. Camastra, 58, of Ewing, NJ passed away peacefully on Saturday August 3, 2019 at her new shore home in Chadwick Beach, NJ, after a courageous three-year battle with ALS, surrounded by her loving family and friends.
Born on December 6, 1960, in Trenton, NJ, Julie was a Mercer County resident and recently completed construction of her life-long dream beach home in Chadwick Beach, NJ along with her husband Ted. Julie is a graduate of Notre Dame High School, Class of 1978 where Julie and Ted first met, and a graduate of Ryder College, Class of 1982 with a Bachelors in Business Administration, where she and Ted began dating. Julie and Ted were married on May 28, 1988 and thereafter had two boys, Teddy and Michael in 1989 and 1991 respectively.
Nothing was more important to Julie than her family. Julie sacrificed working during the first five years of her sons' lives to be present for each and every special moment; each of which was extensively documented in photos and home videos. Julie was a dedicated employee of Merrill Lynch/Bank of America in Hopewell, NJ for 33 years and retired in 2019 as a Vice President of Employee Marketing.
Julie had a God-given eye for creativity and affinity for interior design, having built and designed every inch of her new beach home in Chadwick Beach from a vacant lot. Her most treasured times were spent with her family. She enjoyed traveling, vacationing in Cape Cod and her beloved Chadwick Beach, NJ. While at the beach, Julie could often be found walking the coastline for hours, combing through thousands of seashells to add to her collection to use for her next beautifully designed beach-themed decor. Julie also enjoyed researching and learning about her family history and genealogy.
Julie is predeceased by her parents Edward and Mary Keefe and is survived by her devoted and loving husband Ted and her two loving children Teddy and Michael. Julie was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend who will be dearly missed by all.
The family will receive friends on Thursday August 8th from 5-8PM at Poulson & Van Hise Funeral Directors, 650 Lawrence Road, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10AM at the Church of St. Ann 1253 Lawrence Road, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648.
Entombment will follow at Ewing Church Cemetery Mausoleum, Ewing Twp.
Memorial donations can be made to Joan Dancy and PALS People with ALS Foundation at www.joandancyandpals.org or via mail to One Riverview Plaza, P.O. Box 8157, Red Bank, NJ 07701.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 5, 2019