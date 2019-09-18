|
|
Julie A. Major
Millstone - Julie Ann White Major, age 59 of Millstone, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at home. She was born and raised in Freehold and lived in Toms River before moving to Millstone. She was a loving mother, homemaker and a second mother to many. She built her life around sharing her children's passions; cheerleading, dance and motocross. Julie loved her animals, kids and grandchildren.
She is survived by her 3 children Kristen Ripley of Boston, Niki Major of Los Angeles, Nicholas Major and his fiancé Kelsey Gallagher of Toms River, as well as her 4 step-children Dana, Kim, Jody, Billy Major and 8 grandchildren Delaney, Kash, Gregory, Lea, Tommy, Amanda, Julian, Lily and one on the way in January. She also leaves 4 siblings Jasper, Michael, Matty and Jamie and her former husband and best friend William Major Jr.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 1-4PM at Aqua Blue, 3410 Rt. 37 East, Toms River, NJ.
Cremation was private under the direction of Horizon Funeral Home 1329 Route 37 West, Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 18, 2019