Julie Alison Leib M.D.
1970 - 2020
Julie Alison Leib, M.D.

Manasquan - Leib, Julie Alison , M.D. 50, passed away at home on August 31, 2020. Julie was born in Red Bank, N.J on January 31, 1970 to her loving parents Joseph and Karen Leib. She graduated Summa Cum Laude, Phi Beta Kappa from Muhlenberg College in Allentown, PA. , UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, where she also served her four year residency. Julie eventually became a licensed psychiatrist and worked with CPC Behavioral Health Care in Eatontown. Beyond her professional career, Julie enjoyed the beach, running, kayaking and most of all spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her Father and Mother, Joseph and Karen and her sister, Jennifer.

All services are private and under the direction of the John E. Day Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Monmouth County SPCA 260 Wall St. Eatontown, N.J. 07724

Please visit Julie's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
