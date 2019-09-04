Services
Julie J. Acerra, 69, of Oakhurst passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank with her loving family by her side.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 1- 4 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ. A "Celebration of Life" service will begin at 3 pm. Cremation was private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to 1160 Route 34 Suite 1D Manasquan, NJ 08736. To view complete obituary or send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 4, 2019
