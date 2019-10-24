Services
Wm. A. Bradley & Son Funeral Home
345 Main St
Chatham, NJ 07928
(973) 635-2428
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wm. A. Bradley & Son Funeral Home
345 Main Street
Chatham, NJ
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Restland Chapel
East Hanover, NJ
June B. Rohn


1925 - 2019
June B. Rohn Obituary
June B. Rohn

Madison - June B. Rohn, of Madison, New Jersey and Longboat Key, Florida, died on October 20, 2019 after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 70 years, Fred H. Rohn.

Born June Barbara Chadwick on July 17, 1925 to Walter and Evelyn Chadwick, she was raised in Elizabeth and Hillside, New Jersey. June graduated from Hillside High School in 1943 and attended Drake Business College in Elizabeth. After graduation from Drake, she worked as a secretary for a Newark attorney. In 1948, June married her high school sweetheart, Fred. They soon moved to Madison where they raised four children.

June's proudest achievement was her family, which, during her lifetime grew to three generations. She made each feel special and took great joy and interest in seeing her nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren grow. An expert knitter, June made not one, but two afghans for each of her grandchildren in colors they selected themselves. She also enjoyed solving Sudoku puzzles, reading the newspaper, playing the piano, and keeping up to date with her family.

June is survived by her four children Frederick Richard (Frances Lippa), Kathy Le Dain (Yvon), Douglas David (Nancy) and Barbara Vitelli (Mike); nine grandchildren Kristina Beaudett (Ethan), Michael (Mikaela Cavalli), Katie, David, Matthew, Austin, Darien, Gannon and Braden; two great grandchildren Benjamin Rohn and Milo Beaudett; her sister Judy MacKenzie (Jack) and five nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, at the Wm. A. Bradley & Son Funeral Home, 345 Main Street in Chatham, New Jersey, and a memorial service will be held on Monday, October 28 at 11:00 AM at the Restland Chapel in East Hanover, New Jersey. For more information please visit www.BradleyFuneralHomes.com. Contributions may be made in June's honor to FM Kirby Children's Center, Madison Area YMCA, in Madison, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
