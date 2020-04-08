|
June Chronic Huhn
Long Branch - June Chronic Huhn, 73 of Long Branch, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 3 at her home. She was predeceased by her parents, Dorothy Wehrlen and Herbert Wehrlen and her brother in law, Ted Jarowicz.
June was born in Paterson, NJ, on September 25, 1946 and raised in Middletown, NJ. She graduated from Middletown High School in 1964. She attended Brookdale Community College where she earned her nursing degree, Upsala College, where she received her undergraduate degree, and later to Fairleigh Dickinson University, where she received her master's degree, summa cum laude, in Public Administration.
June had a long, successful, and greatly admired career in the medical profession.
June was a master's prepared Registered Nurse for over 40 years, an expert in caring for the Renal Dialysis patient. A leader in the field, June served as educator and mentor to colleagues and was a strong advocate for patients. She started her career in North Jersey and was recruited in the early 80's to set up a comprehensive renal program at Community Medical Center in Toms River where she established hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, home training and transplantation programs. She joined the Renal Network in Quality to help pioneer the development and implementation of clinical practice guidelines in New Jersey, New York, and Puerto Rico. Even in her retirement, she worked locally part time at the bedside tending to Dialysis patients. Many deep, long, and lasting friendships were acquired during her many years as a medical professional.
June had a great love and interest in many things, and as a teenager she was very active in the Civil Air Patrol, a United States Air Force auxiliary. She was an avid reader who loved her book club. June was always up for the next adventure right around the corner. She could handle a 42 ft. boat with the best of them, and the sea and her many cruises on the Good Vibrations with her husband, Phil, and their many friends and family, were a source of great joy, peace, and beautiful memories. She had a passion for travel and was always planning their next trip before their last trip even ended. Charleston, South Carolina, Aruba, and California were tops on her list for travel, but she could be found parasailing, rafting down the river in the Grand Canyon, or skiing down the slopes in Colorado during any given year not so long ago. However, her greatest traveling joy was a simple one, found in her own back yard, walking almost every day on the Long Branch boardwalk with Phil in all kinds of weather.
June's greatest pleasure in life was spending time with her family and friends, especially her California grandchildren on the West Coast and her New Jersey grandchildren and great niece and nephew on the East Coast. During those times it was difficult to distinguish June from the children she played with so energetically! Her childlike joy, curiosity, and energy were a few of her most beautiful qualities.
June is survived by her beloved husband of 39 years, Philip Huhn; her devoted sons, Mark Chronic and his wife Virginia of California, Shawn Chronic, Middletown, and Jonathan Huhn and his wife Eileen, Point Pleasant; her siblings Virginia Jarowicz, Louise Cooper, David Wehrlen, and Paul Wehrlen; her cherished grandchildren (and her pride and joy) Shane, Gabriella, Marissa, Matthew, Sara and Aidan; her dear nieces and nephews, Tina, Jessica, Jason, and Josh; her darling great niece Ava Louisa and great nephew Leo; and her sister in law and brother in law, Stephanie and Richard Heidel. In addition, she leaves behind so many dear friends and family members too numerous to mention whom loved her dearly and enriched her life in so many ways, one way being Thanksgiving Eve, an annual tradition, long celebrated at their home to enjoy her many friends and family able to attend.
June, we pray your journey be long, full of many summer mornings when with much pleasure and much joy you anchor in harbors never seen before; Godspeed on your new adventure.
Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home in Long Branch is entrusted with arrangements. Visitation and burial will be private in consideration of the current health crisis. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to The June Chronic Huhn Nursing Scholarship at the Brookdale Community Foundation, 765 Newman Springs Rd., Lincroft NJ 07738, Attn: June Chronic Huhn Memorial Nursing Scholarship. Please make checks payable to Brookdale Community College Foundation; writing June Chronic Huhn Scholarship on the memo line or make your tax-deductible donation online at brookdalefoundation.com/ and put June Chronic Huhn Scholarship in the comments box. To share a favorite memory or messages of condolence, please visit June's page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020