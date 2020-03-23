|
|
June Dunham
Lakewood - June Elizabeth Dunham passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020.
Born in Lakewood, she graduated from Lakewood High School and was a life long resident and a communicant at St. Mary of the Lake Church in Lakewood. June was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and will be greatly missed by all those lives she touched. She worked for N.J. Bell Telephone and was also employed as a crossing guard for the Lakewood Police Department. June sold Avon products for many years. Her joy in life was helping stray animals, going to Wildwood, angels, and being a member of the Reliance Hose Company #4 Ladies Auxiliary for many years. She loved Christmas and spending time with friends and family.
June was pre-deceased by her husband of 65 years, Anthony Dunham, a grand-daughter, Kimberly and her parents, Fred and Flora Cummings.
She is survived by two daughters; Kathy and her husband, John, and Nancy Dunham, three grandchildren, Michael Casey and his wife, Jen, Chris Casey, and Jennifer Salmei and her husband, Rob., and six great-grandchildren, Michelle Casey, Shealyn Casey, Julia Casey, Kian Casey, Hailey Salmei, and Alexa Salmei. June will not be with us, the Good Lord saw she was getting tired, but she will be in our hearts and lives forever.
Services were private and interment was at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery, Lakewood, N.J. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in June's memory to the Pleasant Plains Vol. Fire Department, 40 Clayton Avenue, Toms River, N.J. 08755. At this time, the family would like to say "thank you" to all those who helped us get through a very difficult time.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020