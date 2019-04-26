|
June Elizabeth Lindahl Vawter
Freehold - June Elizabeth Lindahl Vawter passed away peacefully at age 89, on March 30, 2019. Though born and raised in Cambridge, MA, June lived more than half her life in Freehold Borough, earning a Master of Education from Rutgers. She is survived by her son Jonathan, daughter-in-law Joan and granddaughter Christina; son Timothy; son Jamison and grandson Zachary. She is predeceased by her daughter Marilyn.
June began teaching in Manalapan Englishtown Schools in 1969, eventually retiring to focus on public service where she continued her dedication to the community serving 21 years on the Freehold Borough Planning Board and 34 years on the Freehold Public Library Board. She also volunteered for Rahway State Prison, teaching inmates computers and math.
June served in a variety of ministries at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, including the church vestry, managing the Thrift Shop, as well as baking and jamming for the annual Holiday Bazaar. She was known around town as 'June the Jam Lady', hand-picking local fruits in season to make hundreds of jars each year for charity, along with some pretty fantastic Swedish Bread and Health Bread.
Memorial services will be held 10:00am Saturday April 27 at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Freehold. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Peters Church or the Freehold Public Library.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 26, 2019