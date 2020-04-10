Services
Hoffman Funeral Home
415 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-2454
June Griffitts, 80, of both the shore area and New Port Richey, FL., passed away peacefully at home in Florida on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Born in Long Branch she lived most of her life in the shore area before moving to Florida. June worked as a waitress for various restaurants in the shore area. She was a former member of the Oakhurst Methodist Church, Oakhurst.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Charles C. Griffitts, a son Bryan Griffitts and his wife Dianne of Oceanport, NJ, two daughters; Janice Schoepflin and her husband Jim , New Port Richey, FL and Kelly Gottlieb and her husband Larry of Cherry Hill, NJ as well as four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Her entombment was held privately at Woodbine Mausoleum. Hoffman Funeral Home, Long Branch was entrusted with June's arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left at www.Hoffmanfuneral.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
