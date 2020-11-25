1/
June K. Ferrara
June K. Ferrara

Oakhurst - June K. Ferrara, 81 of Oakhurst, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8th at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune.

Born June "Krickett" Cipriano in Newark to Virginia Wells and Joseph Cipriano, she was a 1957 graduate of Asbury Park High School, where she met her love, Theodore "Eddie" Ferrara.

Throughout her life, June was the very picture of glamour and breathtaking beauty, and her trademark hair turned heads wherever she went.

For their entire marriage, June was Eddie's "right hand" for everything he needed. June and Eddie were also known for hosting elaborate holiday parties for dozens of family and friends. These gatherings (featuring her amazing cooking) were especially memorable, and guests would often ask for the date of the next party in advance.

June was a woman of many other surprising talents, including being a gifted writer, writing beautiful poems for the most special people in her life that always touched the heart.

June lived her life by the Golden Rule: do unto others as you would want done unto you. Her traditions will continue with the extraordinary family of which she was the matriarch.

June was pre-deceased by her husband, Theodore "Eddie" Ferrara, in 2012.

Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Sheryl Grasso and Paul Cipriani, Farmingdale; her son and daughter-in-law, Edward and Francine Ferrara, Orlando, FL; her grandson, Christopher Grasso, Eatontown; her brother Harry Betz, Albuquerque, NM.

June's family is planning a memorial service in late December, dependent upon any then-current COVID restrictions. Announcements will be made in the coming weeks at https://wbhfh.com/obituary/june-k-ferrara/ In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to American Liver Foundation (www.liverfoundation.org).






Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
10 Morrell St
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 229-0122
