June L. Chesik
Whiting - June L. Chesik, 77, of Whiting died October 16, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. June was a payroll administrator for many years before retiring from Professional Security Bureau, Nutley. Born and raised in Paterson, she resided in Hawthorne before moving to Whiting. June was predeceased by her husband Joseph Chesik in 2012. June is survived by her sons James E. Trost and his fiancée, Jodie Ploshnick of Riverdale, Donald S. Trost and his wife, Karen of Keller, TX, her brother John D. Mastick of Glen Rock and 4 grandchildren, Matthew, Michael, Kyle and Kat. Private interment at Whiting Memorial Park, Whiting. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019