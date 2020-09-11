1/1
June M. Rosini
1935 - 2020
June M. Rosini

Harrisburg, PA - June M. Rosini, 85, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, formerly of Barnegat, New Jersey and Brooklyn, NY passed away on September 3, 2020.

June was born on January 1, 1935 to Felix and Helen (Kowalski) Romanski in Brooklyn, New York. June was known for her beautiful arts and crafts and love of chocolate. She was also an avid bowler and enjoyed spending her free time shopping. Throughout her life, June enjoyed visiting Atlantic City on a regular basis.

Her son Vincent said "she was the best mother anyone could ask for. She was committed to her children 100% and loved us unconditionally. We grew up in a home filled with stability, love, and compassion." According to Kathy, a friend of Vincent, "June was such a wonderful person. I'm very thankful for the care and love we got every time we were in her home! They are wonderful memories!

June is preceded by her parents Felix and Helen, her husband Eugene Rosini, daughter Joanne Rosini, and brother Phillip Romanski. Also, her companion for 16 years Michael Casale. She is survived by her son Vincent Rosini, her sister Irene Jerome, her brother Richard Romanski and several nieces and nephews. We can all be at peace knowing that it brings her great joy being reunited with her daughter Joanne in heaven.

June will be buried in New York with her daughter Joanne at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

A Memorial Mass will be held on September 17th at 2 pm at Saint Mary Church, 747 W. Bay Blvd, Barnegat, New Jersey 08005

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Jesse H. Geigle Funeral Home, 2100 Linglestown Rd., Harrisburg. To share online condolences please visit http://bitnercares.com/.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Memorial Mass
02:00 PM
Saint Mary Church
Funeral services provided by
Jesse H. Geigle Funeral Home, Inc.
2100 Linglestown Road
Harrisburg, PA 17110
717-652-7701
