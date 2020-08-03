June Malo
Middletown - June Malo, 78, of Middletown, NJ passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank after bravely battling breast cancer. She is pre-deceased by her parents, Edward & May Krinsky and her husband, "the love of her life", Richard Malo. She is survived by her 5 loving children, Richard, Michelle, Michael, Jennifer and Kimberly. Devoted sons-in-law, Mario, Mark & Kevin. Daughter-in-law, Lynn. Cherished grandchildren, Tyler, Mario, Matthew, Kaitlyn, Tiana, Mikayla, Steven, Olivia, Richie & Grace, and many life-long friends.
June spent the last 35 summers vacationing in St. Augustine, Florida where she could take advantage of her love of the beach and bingo. She was passionate about dance and also teaching. Her favorite time spent was doting over her 10 grandchildren.
Services are private.
