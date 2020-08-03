1/
June Malo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June Malo

Middletown - June Malo, 78, of Middletown, NJ passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank after bravely battling breast cancer. She is pre-deceased by her parents, Edward & May Krinsky and her husband, "the love of her life", Richard Malo. She is survived by her 5 loving children, Richard, Michelle, Michael, Jennifer and Kimberly. Devoted sons-in-law, Mario, Mark & Kevin. Daughter-in-law, Lynn. Cherished grandchildren, Tyler, Mario, Matthew, Kaitlyn, Tiana, Mikayla, Steven, Olivia, Richie & Grace, and many life-long friends.

June spent the last 35 summers vacationing in St. Augustine, Florida where she could take advantage of her love of the beach and bingo. She was passionate about dance and also teaching. Her favorite time spent was doting over her 10 grandchildren.

Services are private. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fiore Funeral Home Inc
236 Monmouth Rd
Oakhurst, NJ 07755
(732) 531-3885
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fiore Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved