June Olga Schwartz



Marathon, FL - June Olga Schwartz, age 91, formerly of Belmar, NJ, passed away on September 17, 2020. June was born on June 2, 1929 to Milton and Carolyn Sonnabend in Newark, NJ. June and her husband Julius were often remembered as longtime owners of Belmar Playland, a beachfront arcade, minigolf and restaurant, and for their involvement in the formation of the New Jersey Amusement Association. Before moving to Belmar, June and Julius owned and operated several rides at the historic Olympic Park, in Irvington. For many years after her husbands death, June lived on Ocean Avenue in Belmar where she maintained rental property and amassed a second "family" of neighbors who spent summers enjoying the beach with her for decades. June was also a 25+ year hospice volunteer at Jersey Shore University Medical Center and a 20+ year volunteer at the Dolphin Research Center in Marathon, Florida. June was at her happiest on her front porch enjoying happy hour with family, friends or whoever happened to stop by to say hello.



June was predeceased by her husband Julius Schwartz (1982) and her brothers Joel Sonnabend (2011) and Howard Sonnabend (1989), her twin.



She is survived by her daughter Ilene Geraghty and her husband, Joe of Toms River; her son Benjamin Schwartz of St. Thomas, USVI; four granddaughters Christine, Jillian, Ariel and Ashley; and six great-grandchildren, Callan, Serafina, Coen, Remi, Dominic and Tav.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Dolphin Research Center in Marathon, Florida.









