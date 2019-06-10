|
|
June Oppici
Forked River - June Oppici, age 82, of Forked River, died Saturday June 8, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River.
Mrs. Oppici was born in Englewood, Nj living in Richfield before moving permanently to Forked River in 2002 after being a partime resident since 1983.
Mrs. Oppici was a very active volunteer and parishioner of the Church of Saint Pius X, where she also was a member of the Rosary Altar Society. She also enjoyed the Atlantic City trips with the Old Guard of Forked River.
Mrs. Oppici was predeceased by her husband of 62 years Emil in June of 2019 and her brother Nicholas in 1934.
Surviving are her children Karen and Michael O'Shea; Laurie Koppe and John Fabbiani; Peter and Julie Oppici and Mark and Caroline Oppici, her sister Teresa Avella, her brother Nicholas S. Rotonda ED.D; her grandchildren Amy and Captain John M. Murtagh, III, Therese O'Shea Benson and Brian Benson and Kristen and two great grandchildren Colin and Shea.
Visitation will be Tuesday 2-6 pm at the Layton's Home For Funerals, Forked River. On Wednesday a 10 am funeral mass will be celebrated at the Church of Saint Pius X, Forked River. Burial will follow at Saint Mary's Church, Stafford Township. Please visit www.laytons.net for additional information and to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 10, 2019