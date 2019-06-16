|
|
June P. Broderick
Whiting - June P. Broderick 94, passed away on April 15, 2019 at Community Hospital in Toms River, NJ with her loving daughter Elizabeth and other family members by her side. She was born June Petersen, in New Haven, Connecticut to a loving Mother and Father (who was from Denmark) and lived most of her life in New York City. Then a family move to suburban Rockland County. After she was widowed, she moved to Whiting, NJ.
In her young single days, she worked for the New York Daily News and would love to meet the celebrities who came for the Sunday Magazine photo shoots. Later on, she worked for Rockland County in government in a supervisory position.
She was a Master Bridge Player, Sudoku advanced player and there wasn't a crossword puzzle she couldn't complete, especially the New York Times daily.
June is predeceased by her husband of 37 years, Alfred J. Broderick.
She is survived by her children, Elizabeth Broderick, Mary D. Broderick of Berkeley, CA and Douglas A. Broderick and his wife Burmaa of Whiting, NJ.
She lived her life to the fullest and was active and alert until the day she passed which is exactly how she wanted her life to be.
A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 (what would have been her 95th birthday) at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 30 Schoolhouse Road, Whiting, NJ @ 10:45 a.m. She had a private cremation. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the NJ National Multiple Sclerosis Society, phone 201.977.2071 or Email: [email protected]
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 16, 2019