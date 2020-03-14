Resources
Point Pleasant Beach - June Shoemaker, age 79, formerly of Point Pleasant Beach, passed away on March 11, 2020. June was a long time resident of Point Pleasant Beach and moved to Forked River with her husband Tom in 2013 after Hurricane Sandy destroyed their home.

June attended Monmouth College and graduated from Monmouth Medical School of Nursing in 1960. She worked for a short time at Monmouth Medical Center and then went on to work for Dr. Jose Minieri for 18 years, at which time she retired.

She will be remembered for her twisted sense of humor (her words), her unique recipes, her tolerance for all the antics in "the garage," where many spontaneous and momentous gatherings were held, and her love and dedication to her husband.

June was predeceased by her parents, William and Grace Pape and her beloved husband of 56 years, Tom. June leaves behind her son and daughter-in-law, Bill & Cheryl Shoemaker of Forked River; her grandson Will Shoemaker and his significant other Kyra Kosh; her sister Billie Anne Parkin; her sister Grace Schricker and her husband Gary; her brother Stanley Pape and his wife Jana; her brother in law, Jim Shoemaker; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Donations in her memory may be made to Ocean Fire Co. #1, PO Box 1765, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
