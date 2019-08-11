|
|
Justin Campbell
Toms River - Justin Campbell, 28 of Toms River passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 at home. Justin was born and raised in Wall Township and could be found always skate boarding throughout West Belmar. He was a graduate of Wall High School,. Justin enjoyed spending time outdoors, pursuing his career in landscaping and construction. He also enjoyed music, playing drums and spending time in the gym working out. Family was very important to Justin, especially his two children, Jayce and Kylie.
Justin was predeceased by his father, Larry Campbell in 2016. He is survived by his mother Dawn Lazarus-Nobile and step father Michael Nobile of Toms River; his maternal grandparents Karin and Joe Kienzlen of Manchester; his two children Jayce and Kylie Campbell and his longtime girlfriend and mother of their children Kayla Pentz of Lakehurst; his sister and best friend Gabrielle Campbell and niece Aubriana Byham of Toms River; his grandmother Mary Garguilo of Eatontown; his two step-brothers Mike and Anthony Nobile of Brick; three half-sisters Amanda, Giovanna and Hailey Campbell and a half-brother Christian Campbell of Ocean Township; his Aunt Sherry Campbell of Neptune; and cousins Dennis, Brooke and Isaiah of Neptune; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 4-9 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ 08736. Celebration of Life service will begin at 8 pm.The funeral service will be held 10 am on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the funeral home. Cremation will be private. At the request of the family memorial donations may be made to the children for their educational fund. Please make the checks out to either Jayce or Kylie Campbell. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 11, 2019