Justin McCarthy
I was born in Bayonne, NJ in 1954 and my parents moved to Rahway in 1956. I became a Belmartian in 1974 and retired from Polychrome Corp in 1999 at the age of 44 - Nice!
I was predeceased by my parents Justin in 1996 and Marie (Shas) in 2005, and survived by my wife Susan, and the 4 M's Maxwell, Marrin, McIver and Marty.
I enjoyed playing softball, but after the game was what it was all about. I enjoyed playing basketball at Pindar's Radnip AC (Pindar spelled backward) on 10th Ave. We were young with all of our might!
I was a Met fan for over 50 years and became a Giant fan in 1978 going to the Games for over 25 years with my in-laws season tickets.
Two of my favorite days of the year were St. Patrick's Day in NY, and my birthdate which Sue affectionately called the National Holiday. O there were some wild times!
Music was my passion (Beatles) Eagles and Poco concerts.
I would like to give a shout out to my Doctor, Robin for the care she gave me and for being a friend for over 28 years, and I would like to thank my cousin, Brian for checking on me all the time.
Lastly, I would like to thank my beautiful wife Sue - thank you for putting up with me. Her kind nature, sage advice and positive attitude kept me around a lot longer than I deserved - most people don't get to meet their Guardian Angel on earth, but I was married to mine since 1982. If it was not for Brian, I would not have met you or the whole crew of Belmartians. Meeting you was the best thing that happened in my whole life.
Obviously I wrote this myself, I had a lot of time on my hands.
In closing I would like everyone in my old crew to raise a glass to my memory, it was fun while it lasted, I was not a very important friend of Billy W. Thanks Marrin for helping me keep my job - he would work the night shift so I didn't have to. "The story of life is quicker than the wink of and eye; the story of love is hello and goodbye until we meet again" Jimi Hendrix
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Food Bank, St. Jude's.
A funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday , October 17 at 10:30 AM at Saint Rose RC Church , Belmar. Entombment will follow at Saint Anne Mausoleum, Wall Twp. For further information or to send condolences to the family, please visit, reillybonnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019