|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Justin Patrick Cruz
07/06/1988-10/27/2005
Ever since you were born.
July 6th has always been so special:
Just a continuation, always, of a party
weekend from July 4th.
Celebration after celebration
Great weather, great family, great fun.
We continue to celebrate in your honor,
and as gifts, we present your scholarship awards
to 3 students, with whom are so proud to be associated with you.
As you would be turning 31 this year,
We can only imagine what great things
you would be achieving.
We remain so very proud:
You are always and forever in our hearts,
Mom, Dad, Jordan, Ashley, Katrina, Gram,
Uncle Jim, Aunt Marie, Elizabeth, Victoria,
And countless others whose lives
you touched
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 6, 2019