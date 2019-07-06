Resources
Justin Patrick Cruz

Justin Patrick Cruz In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

Justin Patrick Cruz

07/06/1988-10/27/2005

Ever since you were born.

July 6th has always been so special:

Just a continuation, always, of a party

weekend from July 4th.

Celebration after celebration

Great weather, great family, great fun.

We continue to celebrate in your honor,

and as gifts, we present your scholarship awards

to 3 students, with whom are so proud to be associated with you.

As you would be turning 31 this year,

We can only imagine what great things

you would be achieving.

We remain so very proud:

You are always and forever in our hearts,

Mom, Dad, Jordan, Ashley, Katrina, Gram,

Uncle Jim, Aunt Marie, Elizabeth, Victoria,

And countless others whose lives

you touched
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 6, 2019
