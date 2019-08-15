|
Kaitlyn Elizabeth Petrillo
Colts Neck - Kaitlyn Elizabeth Petrillo, 29, of Colts Neck passed away at home on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. She was born in Red Bank.
Kaitlyn was a graduate of Ranney School and Salve Regina University, Newport, R.I.
She was a member of Luther Memorial Church, Tinton Falls.
Kaitlyn was a yoga teacher certified after 200 hours of training. Kaitlyn and her family created Kimberly's Fund to support cancer patients and their families after her sister's battle with cancer.
She was a registered nurse in the Monmouth Medical Center operating room for the past four years.
She was predeceased by her father, Daniel Martin Petrillo in 2009, and her twin sister, Kimberly in 1993.
Surviving are her mother, Carol Schroeder Petrillo; a brother, Daniel Petrillo; her paternal grandmother, Alma Petrillo; her maternal grandmother, Elinor Schroeder; and her dog, Brew.
Visitation will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Thursday, August 15 from 4 to 8 p.m. and Friday, August 16 from 9 to 10 a.m. Funeral services follow at the Luther Memorial Church, Tinton Falls on Friday at 11:00 a.m. The interment will be held at Atlantic Cemetery, Colts Neck. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Kimberly's Fund, 818 Tinton Ave., Tinton Falls, NJ 07724.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 15, 2019