Services
The Hindu Funeral Home Llc
75 Woodbridge Ave
Highland Park, NJ 08904
(732) 513-3416
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Franklin Memorial Park
1800 Route 27
North Brunswick, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kalidas Vyas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kalidas D. Vyas


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kalidas D. Vyas Obituary
Kalidas D. Vyas

Jackson - Mr. Kalidas D. Vyas of Jackson Township peacefully passed on the evening of March 19, 2019 at the age of 78.

Kalidas was born to Durgashanker and Muktaben on February 15, 1941 in Bhavnagar, India. Growing up he enjoyed playing cricket and swimming. On July 1, 1968 he married Divyaprabha. Together they raised three children: daughters, Sheetal and Sejal, and son, Sagar. Kalidas settled his family in Jackson, New Jersey after immigrating to the United States from India. He loved spending time with his family; taking them to the beach, Great Adventure, the safari, and spending time with his children. He loved people, theology, philosophy, and all things happening in the world.

In his professional life, Kalidas was a Chemical Engineer and received his MS from Rutgers University. When first settling in the United States he worked for U.S. Standard Oil and Gas. He would go on to start his own real estate investment business.

He is preceded in death by his father, Durgashanker, mother, Muktaben, brother, Indukumar, sister, Madhuben, and wife, Divyaprabha. He is survived by his all of his children and two grandchildren.

Hindu funeral services will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019, at Franklin Memorial Park, 1800 Route 27, North Brunswick, NJ, 08902 from 1-3pm (www.fmpark.org).
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now