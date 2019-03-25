|
Kalidas D. Vyas
Jackson - Mr. Kalidas D. Vyas of Jackson Township peacefully passed on the evening of March 19, 2019 at the age of 78.
Kalidas was born to Durgashanker and Muktaben on February 15, 1941 in Bhavnagar, India. Growing up he enjoyed playing cricket and swimming. On July 1, 1968 he married Divyaprabha. Together they raised three children: daughters, Sheetal and Sejal, and son, Sagar. Kalidas settled his family in Jackson, New Jersey after immigrating to the United States from India. He loved spending time with his family; taking them to the beach, Great Adventure, the safari, and spending time with his children. He loved people, theology, philosophy, and all things happening in the world.
In his professional life, Kalidas was a Chemical Engineer and received his MS from Rutgers University. When first settling in the United States he worked for U.S. Standard Oil and Gas. He would go on to start his own real estate investment business.
He is preceded in death by his father, Durgashanker, mother, Muktaben, brother, Indukumar, sister, Madhuben, and wife, Divyaprabha. He is survived by his all of his children and two grandchildren.
Hindu funeral services will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019, at Franklin Memorial Park, 1800 Route 27, North Brunswick, NJ, 08902 from 1-3pm (www.fmpark.org).
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 25, 2019