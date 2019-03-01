Services
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
4:00 PM
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Lakewood - Karen Ann Bertolo, age 63 of Lakewood, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch. Born in Newark she lived in Pt. Pleasant before moving to Lakewood 8 years ago. She was a parishioner of The Church of St. Martha in Pt. Pleasant and was a devout Catholic with a deep devotion for God and the Blessed Mother. Karen was employed by Monmouth Medical Center. Throughout the past 44 years she was a patient advocate and ambulatory secretary. As patient advocate, she was faithful to those she served and those she worked with. She loved gardening, reading and old movies, and had a passion for horse racing; keeping up with her favorite horses and her winnings.

She was predeceased by her father, Frederick J. Bertolo in 2007. Surviving is her devoted mother Lauretta Bertolo; her daughter Bernadette Buble and her fiancé Thorn D. Gillison; her newly born granddaughter, Aliyah Nevaeh Gillison whom she loved dearly; two brothers, Gregory Bertolo, Gary Bertolo and his wife Debbie and her beloved co-workers at Monmouth Medical Center.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 1:00 pm until the time of the funeral service at 4:00 pm pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Woodbine Development Center, 1175 DeHirsh Avenue, Woodbine, NJ 08270. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 1, 2019
