Karen Ann Kowal
Union Beach - Karen Ann Kowal, 63, of Union Beach, formerly of Bayonne, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019. Beloved mother of Jamie Cebula, Michael Cebula and Melissa Cebula. Cherished grandmother of Camren Mitter. Devoted daughter of Rita Kowal and the late Ronald Kowal. Loving sister of Donna Cerreta and husband Gene, James Kowal and wife Joanne and Brian Kowal and wife Linda. Caring aunt of five nephews. Devoted partner and friend of Alex Rovan. Family and friends may visit Sunday, 4-8pm at the Bedle Funeral Home, 212 Main Street, Matawan. A Graveside Service will Commence Monday at 11:00am at Marlboro Cemetery, Rte 79 in Marlboro. Donations may be made in Karen's memory to: Inroads to Opportunities, 301 Cox St, Roselle, NJ 07203. Memories and Condolences may be shared at www.bedlefuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019