Karen "Eleanor" Charlsen
Matawan - Karen Eleanor Charlsen, 97, of Matawan, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 in Morganville, NJ.
Fondly known as "Eleanor," she was born on February 20, 1922 to Magnus and Martha (Tonnessen) Olsen in Staten Island, NY. On August 3, 1946, she married Harold Charlsen. Eleanor resided in Matawan, NJ for the past 68 years.
Eleanor was a life member of both the Midway Fire Company Ladies' Auxiliary of Matawan, NJ, and the Sons of Norway, Nansen Lodge #41 of Staten Island, NY. She was also a member of Club-60.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Magnus and Martha Olsen; and her beloved husband of 61 years, Harold Charlsen, in 2008.
Eleanor is survived by her two daughters, Elaine "Cookie" Cleary and her husband William, and Judith James and her husband Ray; son, Randolph Charlsen and his wife Marilyn; four grandsons, Christopher Cleary and his wife Jessie, Eric Cleary and his wife Allison, Darren Cleary and his wife Heather, and Bryan Charlsen; three granddaughters, Ashley Charlsen, Alyson Vanosdall and her husband Rob, and Lisa James and her fiancee, Kyle; four great-grandsons, Christopher Cleary, Tyler Cleary, Ethan Vanosdall, and Travis Vanosdall; six great-granddaughters, Heidi Cleary, Jasmine Cleary, Jade Cleary, Jewel Cleary, Jemma Cleary, and Kylie Cleary.
Visitation will take place Sunday, October 6, 2019, 2pm - 4pm & 7pm - 9pm at Waitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 501 Hwy 79, Morganville, NJ 07751.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019, 11am at the Waitt Funeral Home, with Pastor Ray Burnett officiating.
Burial will follow in the Old Tennent Cemetery, Manalapan, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, the family of Eleanor suggests memorial donations in her name to , the Monmouth County ASPCA, or to a local food bank.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 5, 2019