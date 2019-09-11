|
Karen Costello
Toms River - Karen Costello, age 74, of Toms River, NJ, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Staten Island, NY, where she lived until moving to Toms River in 1985. Karen worked for Dr. Dorothy Pietrucha in Neptune as a Medical Assistant. She volunteered at the Food Pantry at St. Joseph Church in Toms River where she was a communicant.
Family was important to Karen especially her grandchildren. She always made it a point to attend all baseball, football, and basketball games, as well as dance recitals. Karen loved the holidays. She enjoyed hosting family get-togethers and making Christmas Cookies.
Karen was predeceased by her beloved husband Frank Costello in 2011. She is survived by her two daughters, Cynthia Greet of Staten Island and Stephanie Mezza and husband Ralph of Toms River; her two sisters, Maryann Moccia of Manalapan and Harriet Agostinelli and husband Daniel of Arizona; and her grandchildren, Nicholas, Carley, Anthony and Michael.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 12th, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 13th at 10:30 AM, at St. Joseph RC Church, 685 Hooper Avenue, Toms River. Burial will follow at the William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 11, 2019