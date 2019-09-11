Services
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-5700
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph RC Church
685 Hooper Avenue
Toms River, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Costello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Costello

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Costello Obituary
Karen Costello

Toms River - Karen Costello, age 74, of Toms River, NJ, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Staten Island, NY, where she lived until moving to Toms River in 1985. Karen worked for Dr. Dorothy Pietrucha in Neptune as a Medical Assistant. She volunteered at the Food Pantry at St. Joseph Church in Toms River where she was a communicant.

Family was important to Karen especially her grandchildren. She always made it a point to attend all baseball, football, and basketball games, as well as dance recitals. Karen loved the holidays. She enjoyed hosting family get-togethers and making Christmas Cookies.

Karen was predeceased by her beloved husband Frank Costello in 2011. She is survived by her two daughters, Cynthia Greet of Staten Island and Stephanie Mezza and husband Ralph of Toms River; her two sisters, Maryann Moccia of Manalapan and Harriet Agostinelli and husband Daniel of Arizona; and her grandchildren, Nicholas, Carley, Anthony and Michael.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 12th, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 13th at 10:30 AM, at St. Joseph RC Church, 685 Hooper Avenue, Toms River. Burial will follow at the William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now