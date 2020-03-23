|
Karen E. Carson
Red Bank - Karen E. Carson, 45, of Red Bank, passed away Saturday, March 21st at Riverview Medical Center.
Karen was born in Merrick, NY. She attended Mepham High School in Bellmore, NY graduating in 1993. She then moved on to Marist College in Poughkeepsie, NY where she ran cross country, indoor and outdoor track. She was a parishioner of St. Leo the Great RC Church.
Karen loved to run, especially the trails in the Monmouth County Parks. She also enjoyed the beaches in Sea Bright, she and her family enjoyed walking into town and having dinner at Tommy's after a day at the beach. Karen loved to travel anywhere that gave her warm weather and a beach. Her favorite destination was Stone Harbor, NJ in the summer and visiting Springer's Ice Cream Parlor. What Karen really loved to do most was spend time with her family and watch her two beautiful daughters compete in gymnastics.
Her beautiful smile brightened every room she entered. Karen was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. She impacted many people's lives in such a positive way. In her years after college, she worked as a running coach forming a running group for women, called Women on the Run and partnered with a good friend to form Fast Feet Training, which was a running camp for children. When at Women on the Run, she shared her love for running with many people coaching them for their first race or even their first marathon.
Surviving is her husband Michael K. Carson; her daughters Meghan and Erin; her parents Barbara & Daniel Mangan, Merrick, NY; her in-laws Clare & Kenneth Carson, Eatontown; her brothers Daniel Mangan & his wife Mary and Michael Mangan & his wife Erin; her brother-in-law Kenneth Carson & his wife Jenn and her sister-in-law Colleen Healey & her husband Mark.
Because of the current restrictions, Karen's funeral services will be private. She will be interred at St. Gabriel's Cemetery, Marlboro. When the restrictions are lifted there will be a public memorial mass. Please consider a contribution in her name to Mary's Place by the Sea in Ocean Grove, NJ or MSK Cancer Center.
To leave a favorite memory or send a message of thoughts to her family, please visit Karen's page of tributes www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020