Karen (Stepnosky) Grischuk
Karen Grischuk (Stepnosky)

Myrtle Beach - Karen Grischuk (Stepnosky) passed away, after a hard fought battle with cancer, on August 9, 2020. Karen was the loving wife of Bill and devoted mother of Andrew, stepmother to Marlene Nadeau (husband Nathan) and Will Grischuk. She was a phenomenal sister to Richard Stepnosky, and aunt to Taylor and Kassidy. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Karen resided in Freehold and Howell for most of her life, most recently working for the USPS. She was a lifelong lover and owner of horses and was a fearless barrel racer in her youth. In 2010 she moved to Myrtle Beach where she was a postal employee for Coastal Carolina University, a sales associate for Fleet Feet, and a bartender at Carolina Pines Resort. It was there that she became an avid runner and a member of the GSRRC, a club that quickly became a family to her. She also became a greyhound advocate and was the proud dog-momma to Star and Kidd.

She will be remembered for her invincible strength and badass spirit and will be greatly missed by all that knew her. A memorial service will be held at a later date.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
