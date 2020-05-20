Karen Harmer
Karen Harmer

Howell Township - Karen Harmer, 58, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

She grew up in North Arlington and lived in Ocean Township before moving to Howell. She worked for numerous years with PSE&G, Ocean Township High School, and JCP&L.

She was a classic all-American with a passion for good music, crafts/antiques, and all things Disney. She enjoyed the ocean breeze during walks on the boardwalk (an extra boost if there was a full, bright moon for her to stare at simultaneously), and most importantly she enjoyed the fresh air and serenity while sitting on the deck with her late husband, Steve; Their adoring cats watching them from their respective window ledges.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. Surviving are her children, Laura Hasbrouck and her husband James, Stephanie Farthing and her husband Casey; three grandchildren, Lochlan, Callan, and Kaiden; her mother, Margaret Norton; her brothers, Brian Norton and Timothy Norton; her parents-in-law, James and Virginia Harmer; her sister-in-law, Lauren Ruthraff and her husband Bill; her brother-in-law, Ed and his wife Denise; and many, many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends that were very much considered family.

Services are private. Online condolences may be expressed through www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.






Published in Asbury Park Press from May 20 to May 22, 2020.
