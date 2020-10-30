Karen J. Simicsak



Columbus - Karen J. Simicsak, 80, of Columbus, NJ, passed away on Thursday October 15, 2020 at Princeton Hospital in Plainsboro after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.



Born in Atco, she lived in Hamilton, Levittown, PA and Newtown, PA, before moving to Columbus in 1978. She had retired to Manahawkin for several years before her illness forced her recent return.



Karen was retired from the State of New Jersey where she had worked for many years in the Division of Taxation. She and her husband had also operated Fanticy Acres horse farm in Columbus with their daughter for over twenty years, before moving to the shore. Karen enjoyed breeding and raising Papillion dogs, and was a long time member of the Delaware Valley Papillion Club. She loved the opera, attending whenever possible, and had been a choir singer. She was also an avid gardener and was particularly fond of orchids.



Daughter of the late James and Harriet (nee Shannon) Crawford, Karen was predeceased by her beloved husband of 53 years, Joseph in 2008. She is survived by her children James Simicsak of Pine Hill, Douglas Simicsak (Cindi) of Fairless Hills, PA and Crystal Simicsak (Frank Tindall) of Columbus; grandchildren, Shanna Natoli, Kiel Simicsak, Brant Simicsak and Ashley Simicsa; sister Suzanne Hutchinson; niece Jill Chapman; nephew Tom Zeyack; cousin Jack Crawford, and several great-grandchildren.



Following cremation, visiting will be held Saturday November 7, 2020, from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon at the Buklad-Merlino Memorial Home 2141 South Broad Street, Hamilton, NJ 08610.









