Services
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
(609) 660-8282
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
View Map
Waretown - Karen L. Bills, 65, of Waretown passed March 13, 2019 at home. She is survived by her beloved husband of 42 years, Raymond Roessner; three loving sons and their spouses, Ryan and Christine Roessner, Michael and Erica Roessner, Aaron Roessner as well as cherished grandchildren, brothers, nieces and nephews.

Viewing Monday, March 18, 2019 from 4 to 8 PM with a Blessing Service 7:30 PM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat. Private cremation to follow. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 16, 2019
