Karen Lee Rutynowski
Karen Lee Rutynowski

Neptune - Karen Lee Rutynowski, 72, of Neptune, passed away at home on September 22, 2020. She enjoyed ceramics, fishing and spending time with her family. She worked for Vytran in Morganville, NJ for 22 years. Karen was a member of the Cross Point Baptist Church in Farmingdale. She was predeceased by her parents Alvin and Marion Deavers and is survived by her loving husband Michael Rutynowski and her siblings Deborah Riccobono, Bradley Burton, Valerie Allen, Michael Burton, Kathleen Fisher and 13 nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com.






Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ely Funeral Home
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 918-6650
