Karen M. Livingston-Jankowski, 48, of Wall, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Hospital surrounded by those who loved her deeply. Karen will always be remembered for her caring heart, her amazing spirit, her quick wit and contagious laugh.
Karen was born in Neptune and was a lifelong resident of Wall. She was a graduate of Wall High School, Class of 1989, and of Rutgers University, Class of 1993. At Rutgers, she was Captain of the Swim Team and Swimmer of the Year her freshman year. She began her career as a Social Worker for the Collier Girls Group Home, where she worked with at-risk youth girls. She then worked for DYFS as a case worker and a teacher of new foster home parents. After the birth of her first child, she became a loving stay at home mom until she returned to work at Wall Methodist Child Care. Her most recent role was in the accounting department for the United Methodists of Greater New Jersey, in Neptune. She was a very active member of St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, Spring Lake, where she served as Chairperson of the Administrative Council and a Sunday School teacher for many years. She was adored by every child she taught. She was a devoted wife and mother. Karen enthusiastically supported her children's swim, football, basketball and soccer teams. She loved gardening, taking her dog Moose to the beach for a swim and spending time with friends and family.
Karen was the daughter of Robert Livingston, who predeceased her, and her mother, Joyce Livingston, who survives her. Karen was the beloved wife of 22 years of John Jankowski, and the adoring mother of their children, Julia, William and Tessa. She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Jill Livingston and Tyler Arnold, and their children, Layla, Te'a, and Brody, of Little Silver. Also surviving are her parents-in-law, John and Fran Jankowski.
Relatives and friends are invited to her memorial service, which will be held at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, 907 4th Avenue, Spring Lake, on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Karen's memory may be made to St. Andrew's United Methodist Church. Condolences may be sent via
