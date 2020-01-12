|
Karen Lynn Cohen
Neptune - Karen Lynn Cohen passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. She was 85.
Born in New York City, New York she grew up in Perth Amboy, NJ and later Asbury Park, NJ. While she was accepted at New York University, she followed her heart and married Joe Cohen and moved to New Castle, Pennsylvania and resided there until moving to Wanamassa, New Jersey in 1963 and lived there until moving to Lakewood in 2001 and then to Neptune in 2016. She was a devoted wife and loving mother and raised three children. She rejoined the work force working for N.K. Morris, Duffy Electronics and Fort Monmouth until she retired. She was President of the PTA, a class mother, a brownie troop leader and a member of the Temple Beth Torah Sisterhood. She was a wonderful cook and baker and loved family festivities. The kitchen table was the center of many family gatherings. Karen was interested in everything and was stimulated by those around her. Her mind and thirst for living were greater than the strength of her body. She loved to knit and her prized piece was a farm scene sweater for her grandchildren. She was an avid beach goer and loved traveling to the Caribbean and what she called the trip of a lifetime - their trip to Italy.
Surviving are her children, Eric, Barbara and Marc (Meryl) Cohen and her grandchildren Scott (Pamela) and Danielle Cohen, her brother Joel (Cookie) Mason and her sister Joyce Noah, and many loving nieces and nephews whom she adored.
She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Joseph, her parents David and Sara Moskowitz, her in-laws Simon and Ethel Cohen, brother in-laws Leo and Aaron (Anna) Cohen, and her brother in-law David Noah.
A funeral service will be held for Karen on Tuesday, January 14 at 12pm at Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels, 2130 Highway 35, Ocean. Interment will immediately follow at Chesed Shel Ames Hebrew Cemetery, Neptune. The family will be sitting Shiva at the home of Marc and Meryl Cohen.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020