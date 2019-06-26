|
|
Karen Lynn Wacha
Fayetteville - Karen Lynn Wacha, nee Gallant, age 62 of Fayetteville AR passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville, AR. Karen was born in Newark and was formerly of MORRISTOWN, Waretown, Lanoka Harbor and Barnegat before moving to Fayetteville, AR three years ago. Karen graduated from Southern Regional High School in 1975. She worked for New Jersey Natural Gas for 37 years retiring in 2016. Karen enjoyed traveling and spending summers at Island beach state park with her friends and family.
Karen is survived by her husband of 39 years Arthur and their daughter Melissa and her partner Justin Smith.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 2-4pm at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Route 9, Forked River. Cremation was private.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 26, 2019