Karen M. Hicks-Bakhet
Keansburg - Karen M. Hicks-Bakhet, 50, of Keansburg, NJ passed away on October 16, 2020. Born and raised in Jersey City, NJ, she is predeceased by her parents, Virginia Hicks (née Brown) and Edward Hicks. Surviving are her adoring sons, Evan Bakhet (28) and Steven Bakhet (23) and husband Youssef. Funeral will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 commencing at 11:00AM at St. Mina's Coptic Orthodox Church in Holmdel, NJ followed by burial at Marlboro Memorial Cemetery located at 361 Rt. 79, Morganville, NJ 07751. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Ruby Memorial Funeral Home of North Brunswick, NJ.
