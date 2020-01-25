Services
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Karen M. MacDonnell

Middletown - Karen M. Mac Donnell, 88, of Middletown, passed away at home on January 23, 2020. She was born in New York City to the late Henry and Ida (Astren) Salmi.

Karen was a graduate of Rumson High School and worked at Fort Monmouth where she met and married Colin F. MacDonnell, Jr.

She is predeceased by her son Colin F. "Sandy" MacDonnell, III, and her grandson, Colin F. "Max" MacDonnell, IV. She is survived by Colin F. Mac Donnell, Jr., their children, Keith C. of Middletown, Leslie A. of Smithville and Allyson M. (Mansfield) and her husband Thomas of Kennebunkport, Maine, daughters-in-law Debbie of Islen and Christine and her husband Henry Gass of Niota, Tennessee and grandchildren, Leonard and his wife Amanda of Franklin Park, Cole Patrick of Bound Brook and Victoria M. (Mansfield) of Portland, Maine.

Karen was a gifted homemaker who believed in cooking, baking, and bread making with all natural ingredients. An avid decorator, she created beautiful quilts and soft furnishings along with refinishing antique and vintage furniture. Karen enjoyed scouring flea markets and vintage stores with her daughters where she would always find the perfect treasure.

All arrangements are private and entrusted to the John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, NJ. Please visit Karen's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
