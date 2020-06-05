Karen Mary Webster
Wall - Karen Mary Webster, age 63, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. Born and raised in Edison, Karen has resided in Wall Township for the last 40 years.
Mrs. Webster was a graduate of Manasquan High School. She retired as an Assistant Vice President of the Provident Bank to direct the development of the family business. Her dedication contributed to the success of this longtime venture.
Karen's loving nature affected all those who were part of her world. She will be greatly missed.
Surviving are her beloved husband, Henry Webster; her loving stepson, Henry Webster, Jr.; her brother, Brian Morse and his wife, Debbie; her grandchild, Devon Webster and nephew, Thomas Morse.
Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, Funeral Services are private. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Karen's life will be held at a later date.
To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Wall - Karen Mary Webster, age 63, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. Born and raised in Edison, Karen has resided in Wall Township for the last 40 years.
Mrs. Webster was a graduate of Manasquan High School. She retired as an Assistant Vice President of the Provident Bank to direct the development of the family business. Her dedication contributed to the success of this longtime venture.
Karen's loving nature affected all those who were part of her world. She will be greatly missed.
Surviving are her beloved husband, Henry Webster; her loving stepson, Henry Webster, Jr.; her brother, Brian Morse and his wife, Debbie; her grandchild, Devon Webster and nephew, Thomas Morse.
Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, Funeral Services are private. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Karen's life will be held at a later date.
To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Jun. 5, 2020.