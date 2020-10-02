Karen Murray
Long Branch - Karen Murray, 69, of Long Branch, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Karen was born and raised in Jersey City. Upon graduation from Saint Dominick's Academy, she worked for the Hudson County Probation Department. After moving to Long Branch, she worked for the Division of Motor Vehicles in Eatontown until her retirement and then enjoyed working for Pediatric Associates of Neptune. Karen was an avid reader and crossword/word search enthusiast. She enjoyed spending time with her large extended O'Leary and Murray clan.
Karen is predeceased by her parents George and Ruth O'Leary Murray. Karen is survived by her brother George F. Murray, Jr. of Ocean Township, NJ, her three sisters Claire Marie Murray of Long Branch, Marianne Murray and Annette Murray both of Neptune, her nephews and their wives Thomas and Kayla Murray of Neptune and Antonio and Nikki Perrin Murray of Texas as well as many loving cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 12-3 pm Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Fiore Funeral Home, 882 Broadway, West Long Branch. The Murray family would like visitors to observe social distancing and face coverings must be worn. Visitors are asked to greet the Murray family and exit the funeral home so that others may also visit. There is a limit as to the number of people allowed in the funeral home during visiting hours. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Visiting Nurse Association of Central Jersey Foundation, 23 Main Street- Suite D1, Holmdel, NJ 07733. Online condolences may be expressed through www.fiorefuneralhomes.com
