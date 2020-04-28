|
Karen Musier
Belmar - Karen Musier, 75 , passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. Karen was born in Neptune, NJ and attended Wall High School where she graduated from in 1963. After high school Karen spent the first part of her career as an administrative assistant at AT&T. She later worked for Diane Turton in Avon, NJ as a secretary. Karen was a beloved mother and devoted grandmother to her family.
Karen is predeceased by her husband Thomas Musier. She is survived by her former husband Harold Allen; her children Scott and Monica Allen of South Orange, NJ, Michelle Allen and her husband Joe Langel of Belmar, NJ, and by her grandchildren Alexander and Kristen Langel.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals, 2643 Old Bridge Road, Manasquan, NJ. Services will be private. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020