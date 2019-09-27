|
Karen P. Coakley
Wall Township - Karen P. Coakley (née Kent) 76, passed peacefully on September 25, 2019 after a long illness. Born in Newark and raised in Montclair, NJ, she attended Immaculate Conception High School and later earned a Bachelors degree in nursing from Seton Hall University. She raised her family in Staten Island where she was an active member of Hillside Swim Club. She was an avid reader and loved to socialize. The Coakley house was always a gathering place for friends and family particularly for the St. Patrick's day parade which she looked forward to every year. After retirement Karen and her husband of 50 years, Peter, moved to the Jersey Shore where they were regulars on the local social scene and she was a member of the Belmar Elks Lodge. She is survived by her husband Peter, son Brian Coakley, daughters Deirdre Rodgers (Scott), Regan Coakley, Moira Bille (Erik) and granddaughters Anna and Teagan. Visiting hours will be on Saturday 1-5pm and Sunday 12-2pm at Casey Funeral Home, 350 Slosson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10314.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 27, 2019