Karl G. Johanson
Wall Twp. - Karl G. Johanson, 85, of Wall Twp., died Monday, June 15, 2020 at Complete Care at Shorrock Gardens. "Karl with a K," as he was lovingly known, was born in Scotch Plains and grew up in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ. He was a graduate of Point Pleasant Beach High School and a proud United States Navy veteran. He married Beverly Bruno, and together they raised their family on the Manasquan River. Karl loved fishing and crabbing with friends and family. As a troubleshooter for Jersey Central Power and Light Company for 42 years, he developed cherished lifelong friends. He was also a member of the American Legion Manasquan Post.
Karl was predeceased by his parents Karl & Benita Johanson, his sisters Betty Bramhall and Marie Johanson, and his wife Beverly, who died in 2012. He is survived by his daughters, Cheryl Johanson and fiancée Steve DeBenedett of Brick and Kristin Doherty and her husband Tom of Colorado. Karl is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Burial on Saturday at 11AM at St. Anne's Cemetery Mausoleum, 1610 Allenwood Rd, Wall Township, NJ. Please observe social distancing to protect our loved ones. Van Hise & Callagan Funeral Home, 812 Arnold Ave, Point Pleasant Beach is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers and if you feel moved to donate, please consider the American Cancer Society.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.