Karl J Kramer
Navesink - Karl J. Kramer, age 75, of Navesink, died on Saturday July 13, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center.
Karl was a Master Plumber who had his own business for over 50 years. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and Nascar lover. He enjoyed woodworking and made whirligigs & birdhouses. He is survived by his wife: Kathleen Diebold; his three children Karl J. Kramer, Darlene O'Keefe and Crystal Diebold; seven grandchildren Kayla, Kiersten, Riley, Liam, Daniel, Devin and Kyle; and his sister Jeanne Paolucci of Grosse Point, Michigan.
Calling hours will be from 5pm-8pm at John P. Condon funeral home, 804 State Hwy 36, Leonardo, NJ on Friday July 19. The funeral will be held 11 am Saturday July 20 at St Agnes Church 103 center Ave Atlantic Highlands.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 18, 2019